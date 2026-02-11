Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 101.9 FM, 660 AM (Brooklyn)
VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (14-40) and Brooklyn Nets (15-37) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Nets recorded a, 112-103, win against Indiana on November 5th. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 113-86 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 69-32 in home games and 44-54 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
PACERS
G Andrew Nembhard
G Quenton Jackson
C Micah Potter
F Pascal Siakam
F Aaron Nesmith
NETS
G Nolan Traore
G Egor Demin
C Nic Claxton
F Noah Clowney
F Danny Wolf
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Pacers +5 (-110), Nets -5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pacers +160, Nets -190
Total points scored: 214.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
INJURY REPORT
PACERS
Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle
Jarace Walker: Day-to-day - Illness
Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee
Obi Toppin: Out - Foot
Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles
NETS
Noah Clowney: Probable - Ankle
Nic Claxton: Questionable - Hip
Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Knee
Egor Demin: Available - Rest
QUOTABLE
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the win over the New York Knicks: "I haven't looked at it yet, but our positioning was good, we had very good help situations. We covered for one another and then, you know, NBA games are crazy at the end."
"That's okay, we're ready for that. This was a really important game for us with the season that we've had, this environment, the opponent. Our guys just had a great collective spirit and collective will tonight."