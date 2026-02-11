Indiana Pacers-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. EST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM (Indiana), 101.9 FM, 660 AM (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (14-40) and Brooklyn Nets (15-37) meet for the second of three regular season matchups. Earlier this season, the Nets recorded a, 112-103, win against Indiana on November 5th. Last season, the Pacers won the series, 2-1. The Pacers are 113-86 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 69-32 in home games and 44-54 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Quenton Jackson

C Micah Potter

F Pascal Siakam

F Aaron Nesmith

NETS

G Nolan Traore

G Egor Demin

C Nic Claxton

F Noah Clowney

F Danny Wolf

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +5 (-110), Nets -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers +160, Nets -190

Total points scored: 214.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Jarace Walker: Day-to-day - Illness

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

NETS

Noah Clowney: Probable - Ankle

Nic Claxton: Questionable - Hip

Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Knee

Egor Demin: Available - Rest

QUOTABLE

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle after the win over the New York Knicks: "I haven't looked at it yet, but our positioning was good, we had very good help situations. We covered for one another and then, you know, NBA games are crazy at the end."

"That's okay, we're ready for that. This was a really important game for us with the season that we've had, this environment, the opponent. Our guys just had a great collective spirit and collective will tonight."

MORE INDIANA PACERS STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Indiana Pacers On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket