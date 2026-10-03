Four Takeaways from Day 4 of Pacers Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers had their fourth practice of training camp on Saturday morning as they prepare for the start of the season.

New starting center Ivica Zubac touched on how he’s fitting in with the starters, Ben Sheppard spoke about his approach to year four, —and filling in for Rick Carlisle— Lloyd Pierce spoke on how teams value two-way players now compared to years past.

Here’s my takeaways from today’s practice

Pierce on two-way wings Kobe Brown and Jalen Slawson

Coach Pierce answers questions after Pacers practice. | Alex Golden

“I think we’re seeing a real shift in trends on the two-way spots,” Pierce said. “In the past the D-League and G-League was used completely for player development. Now you’re seeing a lot of teams get those three two-way spots and you’re getting NBA-experienced guys.”

As for Brown and Slawson, Pierce liked the development they had this summer and doesn’t see them as developmental players.

“When you walk into a gym you don’t look at Kobe and you don’t look at Slaw, you don’t say these are developmental players. These are roster guys that have NBA experience,” Pierce said. “They add positional size, length and versatility to our roster. We’ve had our hands on them all summer in terms of development and both guys are gonna be needed at some point this season.”

Zubac talks about playing this pace and developing chemistry with the starters

Zu answers post practice questions | Alex Golden

A massive focus this training camp has been fixated on how Zubac will fit in with this team. After four days of training camp, Big Zu is liking the way things are going, especially next to Haliburton.

“The starting unit has been together pretty much from day one,” Zubac said. “Probably going to spend most of time on the floor with him. Just being a point guard and a center it’s really important we get that chemistry.”

While the main focus has been on how Haliburton and Zu fit together, his fit next to the rest of the group is equally important.

“It’s been good, honestly with everyone on the team,” Zubac said. “It’s a team full of smart, high IQ basketball players and everyone knows how to play. Everyone makes quick decisions playing off of each other, so no matter who you put me on the floor with, it’s easy and it’s natural.”

Lastly, Big Zu discussed if he likes playing the faster pace style the Pacers play compared to what he is accustomed to playing.







“A lot o the possessions being the center, I’m the low man and I’m getting a rebound or taking the ball out of the net,” Zubac said. “Once I inbound it, they’re already out there and sometimes I don’t even cross half court. All the movement, every player getting to feel and touch the ball every possession, it’s important. It’s not easy just standing around the whole possession, then you get a last second, shoot the ball, (situation). So, everyone sharing the ball, catching the ball each possession, it gets you confidence. It’s really exciting.”

Sheppard on his fourth season

Sheppard answers questions post practice. | Alex Golden

Similar to Jarace Walker, Sheppard enters the fourth and final year under his rookie contract.

Right now, Sheppard is running with the third unit and isn’t considered part of the ten-man rotation. While that could have a negative impact on a player, Sheppard is staying ready.

Here is how he thinks he can improve his game heading into year four.



“I played a lot of different roles last year, so just staying ready and being a good teammate,” Sheppard said. “Just being the player I am. Being aggressive, being ready whenever my name is called, and taking the best opportunities.”

Sheppard was asked if he feels like a veteran now that this is year four for him. He smiled at the question and explained that he still feels young despite having some years under his belt. Standing next to him during the interview was Zubac, and he quickly added his two sense, “he’s not a vet, not yet.”

Pierce shares who won between the gold and blue team in today's scrimmage game

Coach Pierce shared that the team did a squad scrimmage, which has become an annual tradition before Fan Jam.

As per usual, the gold team (the starters) got the better of the second unit at practice. However, the blue team has typically gotten payback during the Fan Jam game in front of the fans. Tomorrow, at the sold out event, we will find out if the gold team can stop the recent trend.

Final Thoughts

As for Day 4 of training camp, Zubac gave us insight on what it's like playing in this system compared to previous teams he's been a part of, Pierce sees a changing trend in how teams use their two-way spots, and Sheppard is ready for whenever his name is called.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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