Is Pascal Siakam Better than Joel Embiid?

In a recent article written by Bleacher Report, 76ers big man, Joel Embiid, was ranked as the best 32 year old currently in the NBA.

While it is hard to argue that the former MVP of the league is not the best 32 year old in the NBA, I believe that you can make a case against it.

When you look at Embiid's body of work, he's reached several heights that few will ever reach in their career. However, over the last few seasons there has been a real dip in Embiid's play. He has unfortunately dealt with grueling injuries that have caused him to miss several games, and when his teams make the playoffs, he struggles to play at a high-level for the entirety of it.

Not to mention, Embiid's never made it past the second round of the NBA Playoffs. At times you can point the blame elsewhere, but as the best player (or at least the as the player with the highest ceiling on each of those teams), you would expect a team to do more with a former MVP leading the way.

But on the flipside of Embiid's shortcomings, you caninsert the Pacers two-time All-Star and former NBA Champion, Pascal Siakam into the conversation.

In the article, Siakam was paired with Derrick White of the Boston Celtics as a contender for the honors of the best 32 year old in the NBA. However, Embiid's stats were what helped give him the nod, despite that he's only played 57 games the last two seasons.

Dec 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I understand the argument, here is why I think Siakam should win the honors of the best 32 year old in the NBA. When the Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam in January of 2024, they were hoping to be a competitive playoff team that could get some experience in the middle of their rebuild.

Instead, the Pacers took down the Milwaukee Bucks in a competitive 6-game series. And then followed it up with a beat down of the New York Knicks in Game 7 on the road. This put the Pacers way ahead of schedule and in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Although they were swept in this series, it was extremely competitive and gave the Pacers a glimpse of what could be on the table for years to come.

In the 2025 postseason, Indiana defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in 5 games, took down the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 games, and then stunned the No. 3 seed New York Knicks by winning in 6 to make their second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. And while the odds were heavily stacked against them, the Pacers took the No. 1 team in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, down to the wire and lost in heartbreaking fashion in Game 7.

With the Pacers, Siakam has been Indiana's consistent go-to-guy and oftentimes their No. 1 option. He took his championship experience and in just three seasons, helped lead Indiana further in the playoffs than Joel Embiid has ever taken the 76ers since being drafted there in 2014.

Jan 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the playoffs for the Pacers, Siakam has played a total of 40 games and has averages of 21.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. He has shot a tremendous 52.6% from the field, 38.0% from three-point range, and 68.1% from the free throw line.

Last season for the 76ers, Embiid posted these stats in 7 games: 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.3 steals per game. He shot 46.0% from the field, 17.9% from three-point range, and 83.1% from the free throw line.

You can see that Embiid's points, rebounds, and assists are higher than SIakam's but you're talking about a 40 game sample size versus a 7 game sample. Siakam also has a better FG% and 3PT%, showing how much more efficient he is as a scorer.

This upcoming season Embiid will be surrounded by the most talent he's ever had and a drop in his usage is expected. The 76ers can hopefully give Embiid the proper load management to ensure he's the healthiest version of himself for the playoffs, but the wear and tear of multiple deep playoff series will be hard for his body to overcome.

Apr 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) talks to Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) at the end of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This debate between the two comes down to health. The last three seasons, Pascal Siakam has played in a total of 181 regular season games and Joel Embiid has played in just 96. And from a financial standpoint, Siakam makes roughly $49 million next season, and Embiid is right around $58 million.

Both guys are great players, but if I had to choose only one to have on my roster moving forward, the answer is without question Siakam. His stats aren't that drastic of a drop-off from Embiid, and he has proven time-and-time again that he can lead his team furtherr in the playoffs. Not to mention, Siakam is an incredible leader for his team and has stepped up several times to be a vocal presence on and off the court.

Yes, Embiid has the highest ceiling of the two. But I trust Siakam to take my team further into the playoffs. That is why I think Siakam is the best 32 year old in the NBA, but I understand why one would choose Embiid.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.