Pacers Rule Out 7 Guards Ahead of Cavaliers Playoff Rematch

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
A whopping seven Indiana Pacers guards will sit out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, in the two teams' first encounter since Indiana trounced Cleveland in a five-game semifinal series last spring.

Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports that — along with established long-term absentees Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Kam Jones — the Pacers will be without starting guards Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard, second-year shooting guard Johnny Furphy, and two-way rookie guard Taelon Peter.

Guard Quenton Jackson's status remains up in the air, so there's that.

This story will be updated...

Alex Kirschenbaum
