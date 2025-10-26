Pacers Rule Out 7 Guards Ahead of Cavaliers Playoff Rematch
A whopping seven Indiana Pacers guards will sit out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, in the two teams' first encounter since Indiana trounced Cleveland in a five-game semifinal series last spring.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports that — along with established long-term absentees Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Kam Jones — the Pacers will be without starting guards Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard, second-year shooting guard Johnny Furphy, and two-way rookie guard Taelon Peter.
Guard Quenton Jackson's status remains up in the air, so there's that.
This story will be updated...
