Pacers Rule Out 7 Players Ahead of Nuggets Game Saturday
The health hits keep coming for the Indiana Pacers.
Seven Pacers have already been shelved prior to the 1-7 squad's Denver Nuggets road encounter on Saturday night.
Two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton remains out for the year as he continues to rehabilitate his Achilles tendon tear. Backup big man Obi Toppin will be out with a right foot stress fracture until at least February. Reserve point guard T.J. McConnel continues to nurse a left hamstring strain and will be unavailable until at least December.
But beyond this established group, Indiana will be without several of its key roster mainstays on Saturday.
According to the league's latest injury report, Indiana will also be without starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (right great toe sprain), plus backup guards Johnny Furphy (sprained left ankle), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring), and Kam Jones (low back stress reaction).
In a bit of a happy surprise, starting point guard Andrew Nembhard, who has been on the shelf for weeks with a strained left shoulder, has been recently upgraded to questionable. Young two-way guard Taelon Peter is also questionable to return from a sore right groin.
Denver, meanwhile, could be missing two of its top three players. Point guard Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) and power forward Aaron Gordon (left hamstring injury management) are both questionable as of this writing. Two-way signings Tamar Bates and Curtis Jones, plus young piece DaRon Holmes II, are all with Denver's NBAGL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.
Reserve Nuggets power forward/center Zeke Nnaji is probable to play through a right ankle sprain.
Denver on the Rise
The revamped Nuggets have looked like one of the best teams in the Western Conference yet again to start the 2025-26 season. Denver is currently 6-2 on the year and riding high on a three-game win streak. Six-time All-NBA superstar Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is playing like he wants his fourth MVP award next spring.
The club's revamped bench depth and its swap of ex-starting small forward Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson have paid massive dividends so far. Johnson has been a plus-minus monster, although his scoring hasn't quite been there yet.
Indiana, meanwhile, has been flooded by injuries and may be close to calling it a season already.
