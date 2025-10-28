Two Key Pacers to Miss Extended Time With New Injuries
A pair of Indiana Pacers will be sidelined for extended time with fresh injuries.
Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports that head coach Rick Carlisle has indicated starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin could be out for multiple weeks, while reserve power forward/small-ball center Obi Toppin will be on the shelf for a month or more.
Mathurin departed Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves mid-game, and ultimately left the arena wearing a walking boot. Toppin is dealing with a hamstring strain.
"There's further imaging that's going to happen in Indy, but I can't give you a definitive answer with eitehr guy, but they're going to miss some time," Carlisle said. "Ben'll be week-to-week, most likely. Obi's going to be out at least a month."
Footage was captured of Mathurin putting up shots in Dallas as the team gears up for a clash against the reeling Mavericks on Wednesday, so that's at least encouraging. Mathurin had been off to a hot start, averaging 31.0 points on .548/.500/.885 shooting splits, 7.0 boards, and 2.5 dimes in Indiana's first two games.
Per Dopirak, starting point guard Andrew Nembhard is able to partake in some elements of team practice, but still needs more time to recuperate.
Nembhard has been out since suffering a shoulder injury during the Pacers' season opening double overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
Dopirak reports that four more injured Indiana guards — rookies Taelon Peter (right groin strain) and Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction), second-year shooting guard Johnny Furphy (sore left foot) and backup point guard T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain) — are all progressing somewhat. McConnell and Jones were involved in practice, too.
"Uncertain, Johnny's going to go through some more tests... in two days in Indy. Taelon's doing better, but he's not there yet," Carlisle added. "Andrew's doing court work, but he's not ready to play."
To address all the guard injuries, Indiana signed three-time Slam Dunk champion and reigning G League MVP combo guard Mac McClung to a multi-year deal, carving out room by cutting center James Wiseman.
All these injuries, of course, pale in comparison to the most debilitating absence of all: All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon, and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season.
