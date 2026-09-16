What would make the season success for the Indiana Pacers?

As the start of the NBA season continues to inch closer, the hierarchy of the league is starting to take shape. The once weak Eastern Conference now boast numerous teams that seem to have legitimate title threats.

This offseason the power dynamics of the conference have continually shifted. The Heat have added Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Raptors have found a way to get Kawhi Leonard to return. The 76ers and Celtics shook up the East with a blockbuster trade involving Jaylen Brown and Paul George. The 76ers also added the greatest player of all time in LeBron James.

These changes have changed the hierarchy of the East and now there certainly will be a good team that misses the playoffs. There is one team though that I believe are being counted out far too easily, that being the Indiana Pacers.

How the Pacers can have a successful season.

Apr 3, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Pat Connaughton (21) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers are coming off a gap year because of the injury to superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA Finals. This has made fans forget how good this team is. I would be hesitant to put them in the top 3 teams of the conference, but I would be shocked if they did not make the Playoffs and would even be shocked to see them in the Play-In.

The team that went to back-to-back ECF and in one of those seasons went to Game 7 of the Finals deserve respect. With so much change in the conference over the past few months, I do think it hurts Indiana’s chances to reach the ECF. For me a successful season for the Pacers would be winning the first round matchup, then putting up a strong fight in the second round. They might not make the ECF, but they certainly should be in the mix.

Hear what others from OnSI have to say:

Alex Golden

“After falling in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals there is a massive chip on the Pacers' shoulders. They have assembled a team capable of winning the Eastern Conference and anything short of achieving that will be considered a failure. However, winning is extremely difficult in this league, and the Pacers have a lot to prove. Haliburton has to show that he can finish a playoff run healthy. There is still uncertainty if Zubac will fit as well as or equal to Myles Turner. And the role players surrounding the stars will have to continue taking strides to keep up with the new and improved East. Even if the Pacers don't win the East, another deep playoff run where they lay it all on the line will be successful in my eyes. Anything short of that will be a failure.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"The Eastern Conference is undeniably tougher than it was when the Pacers surprised many with their 2025 Finals run, now with 10 teams that are projected to finish over .500 by most oddsmakers and analysts. The Pacers will likely be one of those but, with few easy nights in the East, it might be deemed a success just to climb into the 45 to 47 win category and squeeze into the playoffs without needing the play-in. The real question comes in the playoffs, should Indiana qualify; by then, the hope is Haliburton will be back to his full self, and the chemistry with Zubac will come together. A second round appearance is the bar; anything beyond that should be considered a bonus, even if Pacers fans may not see it that way."