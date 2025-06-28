Pacers News: Andrew Nembhard's Brother Signs With Mavericks
The Indiana Pacers struck gold when they drafted Andrew Nembhard in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Initially, they thought they were just getting a backup guard.
Instead, they got a true All-Defense team starting shooting guard. He has been fantastic for the Pacers, especially in each of their playoff runs in the last two years.
His little brother was hoping to have the same kind of story. He even transferred to Gonzaga, which is where Andrew played his college ball. While Ryan Nembhard didn't get drafted, he did get signed.
Ryan Nembhard signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks right after the draft, so he will get a chance to play in the NBA. He was a solid player in college basketball, but with Creighton and Gonzaga.
There were hopes among some Pacers fans that they would take the younger Nembhard with one of their second-round picks, especially since they need another guard.
With Tyrese Haliburton set to miss all of next year, they need another guard who can help handle the ball. That's something that Ryan can do, as he did that for two different schools.
In fact, you can make an argument that Ryan is a better passer than his brother is. He averaged almost ten assists per game with the Bulldogs last season.
Andrew Nembhard will take over point guard duties next year with Haliburton missing the season with his torn Achilles. Perhaps fans will get to see a side of Nembhard they've never seen before.
There's a chance that the two Nembhards get to face each other next season. Ryan Nembhard has to make the Mavericks roster before that can happen, though.
Andrew is certainly proud of his brother and is happy that he made it to the NBA. He will make sure that he gives him the proper advice so that he can succeed at the highest level.
Last season with Gonzaga, Ryan Nembhard averaged 10.5 points, three rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. He shot 44.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
Pacers Add Trio of Players on Exhibit 10 Deals
