Indiana Pacers waive Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers made a few transactions on Monday, including signing wing Dakota Mathias, a transaction reported here on Pacers On SI.
However, the Pacers roster was full entering Monday. In order to sign Mathias, they needed to clear a roster spot and did so by waiving two players in Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff.
Mangas and McGriff were both signed by the blue and gold last week. Both players agreed to Exhibit 10 deals, which are one year, non-guaranteed minimum salary agreements that can be converted to two-ways deals. The most common use of an Exhibit 10 deal is to give a player a bonus — if a player that has Exhibit 10 language in their contract is waived by an NBA team and then reports to their G League affiliate for at least 60 days, they receive a negotiated financial bonus.
Mangas and McGriff played for the Pacers G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, to finish the 2023-24 campaign. The Mad Ants already own their G League rights. So the Pacers can sign and waive them to provide them a financial bonus, and that path happened here.
Both players were waived after just a few days under contract with the NBA club. Mathias takes one of the two spots occupied by the pair, though Mathias also signed an Exhibit 10 deal. The Mad Ants don't currently own Mathias' rights and will have to trade for him.
The Pacers roster currently has 20 players. Mangas averaged 16.9 points per game last season for the Mad Ants while McGriff, who has NBA experience, averaged 7.4.
