Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers travel to Boston to take on Eastern Conference giant

The Pacers will battle the Celtics for the first time this season tonight

The Indiana Pacers face their toughest test of the season tonight when they travel to Boston to take on the Celtics. The Celtics have more wins than any opponent the blue and gold have faced this year, and they currently sit at 22-9.

The Pacers are 15-16 and fell under .500 for the first time in over a month on Sunday when they lost to the Knicks. Indiana will look to recapture momentum against the Eastern Conference giants tonight, but it won't be simple.

Tonight will also be the first time that Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Nesmith, and Daniel Theis will be in the same building as their former team since a July trade sent them to new squads.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Boston

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are heavy underdogs as they are +9.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 233.5.

Pacers vs Celtics Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Terry Taylor and Trevelin Queen may be in the G League while the Fort Wayne Mad Ants play in the G League showcase.

For the Celtics, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, and Mfiondu Kabengele are out. Grant Williams is probable while Marcus Smart is questionable.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Jayson Tatum: Tatum has been an MVP candidate this season, and he is averaging north of 30 points per game for the Celtics. He is a tough cover, and his ability to get to the rim has improved this year.

Nesmith, a former Celtic, will have his hands full on defense. He knows Tatum's tendencies from defending him in practice for years, but it will be tricky to slow him in a game. Nesmith's solid offensive form of late will need to continue as well.

T.J. McConnell vs Malcolm Brogdon: Brogdon has a case to win sixth man of the year this season as he has been excellent off the bench for the Celtics. He is shooting over 46% from deep and averaging almost 14 points per game.

McConnell has been leading the Pacers' second unit all year, so he will need to match Brogdon's production. His defense, especially, will be key, but McConnell will need to be more effective on offense than he has been in recent games as well.