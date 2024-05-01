Indiana Pacers offense struggles in Game 5 loss to Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE — The Indiana Pacers were in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks for Game 5 of their first round series on Tuesday night. The Pacers were close to clinching the series — they were up 3-1 in the best-of-seven set and had a chance to close it out with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard out.
Getting off to a strong start has been key for both teams in this series. The Pacers won Game 3 largely thanks to a great first quarter, and the Bucks won Game 1 behind an awesome first half. Both teams were focused on a good first quarter with so much at stake.
The Bucks hit first via a low post shot from Brook Lopez, but the Pacers answered with a few buckets from their starting backcourt. It was a loud, excited environment in Fiserv Forum, so Milwaukee's quick response via Khris Middleton got the fans on their feet. After about three minutes of play, Milwaukee led 10-8.
Middleton was a dominant force early. He had 10 of the Bucks first 14 points as they raced ahead, but he had to work hard to find his openings. The Pacers were answering with more three-point shots, though, and the visitors were ahead 16-14 after 5.5 minutes of play.
Indiana had a run in the middle of the first period that reached 12-0. They were doing well to generate open shots throughout the first quarter, and they started 6/11 from deep. It was 28-21 in favor of the Pacers at the time. Ben Sheppard was excellent for Indiana early.
The final stretches of the first quarter favored the blue and gold, who at one point led by 10. Their bench was playing well. After one period, the Pacers were ahead 31-23. Their defensive level improved after the opening six minutes of the game, and their shots kept falling. Myles Turned led Indiana with seven points.
To get the second frame going, the Bucks scored the first four points. Indiana took a timeout to regroup — their offense was getting the good looks they found in the first quarter to that point. Head coach Rick Carlisle wanted to talk things over.
The stoppage didn't help much. Milwaukee kept scoring, and the Pacers couldn't match them. It was 33-32 with 8:45 to go in the first half. The Bucks were on a 9-2 run at the time and looked like the better squad on both ends.
Turner and Tyrese Haliburton returned to the game for the Pacers at the time. They were in to steady the ship and try to stabilize the rocky Pacers, who couldn't get anything going at the time. The blue and gold lost all of their momentum and needed their stars to step up.
Middleton gave the Bucks the lead on their next possession, and then Obi Toppin and Patrick Beverley got into a scuffle just after. Toppin was assessed a technical foul. It was a tough sequence for the Pacers, who were trailing again. They needed to be better, especially on the offensive end.
Milwaukee's run reached 17-2 before Haliburton hit a three to keep the score margin at one possession. It was a huge shot, and Haliburton scored again on the next trip down the court. But his team was still trailing and needed to be better.
Milwaukee's switching on defense with a mobile group gave Indiana fits. The Pacers had nine points in about eight minutes to start the second period — they couldn't create open looks at all. It was preventing them from making any sort of run.
At 48-41 Bucks, the Pacers took another timeout. They couldn't figure out Milwaukee's defense and had just 10 points in the quarter. It was an ugly period, and they needed another stoppage to chat about it.
It didn't change their fortunes. The lead remained at about that level for the final minutes of the half, and Milwaukee led 53-48 at halftime. Indiana scored just 17 points in the second quarter. Their offense was holding them back in a key game. Haliburton's 11 points were leading the way.
To get the second half started, the Bucks went on another run. It was 9-0 across the first two minutes of the period, and they led by 12 at the time. The Pacers offense looked atrocious — they couldn't find any sort of rhythm.
Over the next few minutes, the blue and gold finally hit a stride offensively. They got into the paint and forced the Bucks defense into rotation, and it helped them score and draw fouls. But Indiana couldn't get any stops to actually trim the lead. It was 66-57 Bucks with 6:45 left in the third period.
At that time, Carlisle went to a funky lineup with Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Sheppard, Toppin, and Isaiah Jackson. It had speed and shooting, but it was unique in the playoffs. They needed to play connected defense if it was going to work.
Milwaukee went on a 6-0 run after that lineup came in, and it forced another timeout from Indiana. There was 5:24 on the clock in the third period, and the Pacers still had more points in the first quarter (31) than in the time since. It was a rough outing.
It didn't get any better. The Pacers inability to score never disappeared, which made any sort of surge almost impossible. They were down by 19 with two minutes to go in the third frame as the Bucks continued to impose their will — it was a brutal outing for the blue and gold.
Their deficit climbed over 20 in the final stretch of the third period. The Bucks were crushing them in every way. The score was 87-67 after three quarters, and Milwaukee had outscored Indiana 64-36 across the last two frames. It was a blowout. Indiana needed to be perfect the rest of the way.
The fourth quarter began with a Bucks three, and that got the crowd into the game again. Milwaukee kept pushing and had a 25-point lead with 10:23 to go in the game. Carlisle took another timeout. His team looked terrible.
They responded to the stoppage and quickly scored seven points, which cut the deficit to 18 with 8:42 left in the game. It was still a massive score margin with little time to go, but the Pacers finally showed some signs of life. Milwaukee called a timeout.
The Bucks scored a few times coming out of that stoppage to maintain their huge lead. They looked like a veteran group while the Pacers looked young and inexperienced again. The game flow massively favored the hosts, who were well on their way to extending the series.
When the clock crossed the five minute mark, it was 103-80 Bucks. The Pacers cleared the bench and brought up several young players. They were waving the white flag.
The last five minutes didn't matter. The game was over. The Bucks's lead actually grew while they were running out the clock, and they got it done in the end.
The final score was 115-92. Milwaukee extended the series, which is now 3-2 in favor of Indiana. The series heads back to Indianapolis next.
Haliburton finished with 16 points and six assists. Turner had 13 points, and Siakam added 12. Indiana needed more from at least one of them.
Game 6 is on Thursday.
