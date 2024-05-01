Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 5: Tyrese Haliburton is in, final injury report, official starters April 30
The Indiana Pacers are in Milwaukee tonight to take on the Bucks for Game 5 of their first-round series. The Pacers are up 3-1 in the series and have won three in a row after dropping Game 1. Injuries have changed the best-of-seven set.
They will be a factor again tonight as Indiana looks to close things out. The blue and gold haven't won a playoff series in 10 years, so there will naturally be some pressure for them to close out the first round tonight with a big opportunity in front of them. They've played well so far in the series.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for Game 5.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight and for the rest of the campaign. Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable with lower back spasms, yet he is available to play.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was solid in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. Through four playoff outings, they are +52 in 98 minutes — so far, they are a fantastic five-man playoff unit.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out with a calf strain. He did some shooting work today. Damian Lillard has tendinitis in his right Achilles and is out, and he wasn't able to do much work for the Bucks on Tuesday.
Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley were listed as probable, but both will play.
Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup
Guard: Patrick Beverley
Guard: Malik Beasley
Forward: Khris Middleton
Forward: Bobby Portis
Center: Brook Lopez
The game will tip off in roughly 30 minutes. For more on Game 5, click here.
