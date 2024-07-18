Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets summer league preview: Start time, where to watch, betting odds July 18
The Indiana Pacers will play their fourth game of 2024 summer league today as they battle the Denver Nuggets. It's the first game for the Pacers in the Thomas & Mack Center — their first three games were in Cox Pavillion.
Indiana is fresh off of their first summer league victory. They took down the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and have improved as a team since their first summer league outing. Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker have been the standouts for the blue and gold so far.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
Where to watch: ESPN2
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big favorites as they are currently -6.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 176.5.
Pacers vs Nuggets Injury Report
The NBA hasn't released official injury reports for summer league action. Indiana is relatively healthy at this stage, although wing Ben Sheppard is done playing. Guard Quenton Jackson seemed to be dealing with back pain during the Pacers last outing.
Key Matchup
Tristen Newton vs Trey Alexander: Alexander signed a two-way contract with Denver earlier this month, and he has been lighting up Las Vegas. The rookie guard is averaging 16 points per game for the summer Nuggets so far. Newton, a Pacers rookie drafted 49th overall, will hope to match his performance in the backcourt. The UConn product has been a solid passer but struggled to finish plays in his three summer league outings.
