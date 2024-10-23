Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds October 23
The Indiana Pacers open their 2024-25 season on Wednesday night with a Central Division battle against the Detroit Pistons. The Pacers hit the road to kick things off, it's their first time opening the season on the road since 2021.
Indiana is beginning a season that has expectations, which hasn't been the case in a while. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, most anticipate that the Pacers will make the playoffs again, at least, and could make another run. Detroit, meanwhile, is trying to return to competence.
"They're fourth in the NBA in defensive efficiency rate in the preseason... they're going to be physical, they're going to make it very difficult," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the PIstons.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are the favorites as they are currently -4.5 in the DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 235.
Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report
The Pacers listed center Isaiah Jackson (right groin strain) as questionable. Quenton Jackson, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman are questionable due to their status on two-way contracts.
The Pistons listed Bobi Klintman (right calf contusion) and Ausar Thompson (return to competition conditioning) as out.
Star players
Tyrese Haliburton: The Pacers All-NBA point guard averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game last season.
Pascal Siakam: The two-time All-Star averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Pacers last year.
Cade Cunningham: The former All-Rookie team guard averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assist per game for the lowly Pistons in 2023-24.
