Magic Send Struggling Pelicans Spiraling Into Another Loss

New Orleans continues to struggle, loses to the Magic, and fall to 2-8 in the last ten games.

Orlando used Franz Wagner's 30 points and a second-half surge to defeat the struggling Pelicans 123-110 at Amway Center in Orlando. New Orleans needed help finding answers as they fell to 9-14 on the road and 26-20 overall on the season.

Jan 20, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA;New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dunks against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans are reeling without the injured Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

New Orleans started sharp, grabbing an early 14-point lead. The Magic whittled down the Pelicans' advantage to 30-23 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth as each team scored 30-plus points. New Orleans would enter halftime up 60-56.

The Pelicans dominated almost every statistical category, especially points in the paint, where they held a 30-18 edge.

Franz Wagner scored 21 points and six assists in the first 24 minutes to keep Orlando close into the second half. He was a game-time decision due to an injury.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pels with 14 first-half points, while CJ McCollum added 11.

Jan 20, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In the 3rd period, Trey Murphy III came alive, pouring in 15 points as the Pelicans kept pace with a rested Magic squad who last played on Sunday.

Orlando's young legs were ready to run in the second half as they outlasted a weary Pelicans team.

The Magic closed the final quarter by outscoring New Orleans 35-19.

Ball movement for the Pelicans needed was nonexistent, with only two assists in the period.

Pelicans vs. Magic Photos Jan. 20, 2023 at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports 9 Gallery 9 Images

The Magic won their fifth-straight home game by delighting their fans with a fast-paced highlight show at Amway Center on Friday night.

Despite winning the turnover battle and points in the paint, New Orleans was woeful from beyond the arc, shooting 28%. Meanwhile, the Magic shot 50% from downtown and a +12 from the free-throw line.

CJ McCollum finished the game as the Pelicans' leading scorer with 23 points.

If the Pels want to get back on the winning track, they must commit to playing better defensively and from beyond the arc. New Orleans has allowed opponents to score at least 113 points in the previous three contests.

The Pelicans remain in Florida this weekend, with their next stop in Miami. The two teams played Wednesday night as the Heat dominated the Pelicans 124-98 at Smoothie King Arena.

Read More Pelicans News: