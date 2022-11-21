Warriors vs. Pelicans Betting, Odds, Player Props
The Golden State Warriors will clash with the New Orleans Pelicans for a 7 PM CT tip off in the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Nov. 21.
New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-9)
- Pelicans' Regular Season Game #17 and Home Game #9
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA
- Date: November 21, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. (CT)
TV: Bally Sports New Orleans; NBA TV • Radio: WRNO 99.5 FM
Game Lines from SI Sports Betting
- Golden State: -110 Total, +375 Money Line
- New Orleans: -110 Total, -549 Money Line
Player Points
- Zion Williamson (24.5 pts): -118 Over/-133 Under
- Brandon Ingram (22.5 pts): -120 Over/-125 Under
- CJ McCollum (19.5 pts): -133 Over/-118 Under
- Jonas Valanciunas (11.5 pts): -133 Over/-118 Under
- Herbert Jones (10.5 pts): -110 Over/ -137 Under
Assists
- CJ McCollum: .55, -150 Over/+100 Under
Steals
- Herbert Jones (1.5 Steals): +100 Over/-150 Under
- Zion Williamson (.5 Steals): -222 Over/+145 Under
1st Half Money Line
- Golden State: +240
- New Orleans: -300
1st Half Odd or Even
- Odd: -110
- Even: -118
Game Lines (228.5 pts)
- Golden State: +100 (Total)/+350 Money Line
- New Orleans: +118 (Total)/-450 Money Line
TEAM NOTES
Warriors
QUICK NOTES: The Warriors are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season and first sweep of a back-to-back set... With the Warriors' 127-120 win last night at Houston, Golden State ended an eight-game road losing streak and avoided matching the 1989-90 team that lost its first nine road games... Tonight's game at New Orleans concludes the Warriors' fourth set of back-to-backs this season... Golden State is 1-2 in the second game of back-to-backs...
Read More
The Warriors are playing three games in four nights...In each of the last four games the Warriors have dished out at least 30 assists, averaging 33.8 per game in that span... The Warriors have a 7-1 home record, joining four other teams with at least seven home victories this season - Milwaukee, Washington, Dallas, and Phoenix - none of which have winningroad records...
Stephen Curry, the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 4, has scored 30-or-more points in 11 of the first 16 games he's played in this season, the first time in his career he's done so... Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in an NBA-record 205 consecutive regular season games... Kevon Looney has played in 128 consecutive games, the second-longest active games played streak trailing only Phoenix's Mikal Bridges (324 games).
Pelicans
Post Up Pels: The Pelicans have been dominating teams when going to the post this season, as they are ranked 1st in the NBA in ‘post-up’ points per game (8.7).
Zion Williamson is ranked 3rd in the NBA in ‘post-up’ points per game (5.2) and Jonas Valančiūnas is ranked 7th in the league, averaging 3.8 points per game when ‘posting-up’.
Additionally, New Orleans is the only team with two players in the top-10 in ‘post-up’ points per game.
Hard in the Paint: The Pelicans are having their way in the lane this season, as they are ranked 6th in the NBA in points in the paint per game, averaging 54.4 points.
Through the first 16 games of the season, the Pelicans have scored 60-plus points in the paint in seven games, rather than last season when they only scored 60-plus points in the paint eight total times.
