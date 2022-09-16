Picking Pelicans Nicknames For Future Jerseys

It has been 10 years since the NBA let players put nicknames on their jerseys. Here are a few ideas for the New Orleans Pelicans if the tradition comes back.

The NBA has tinkered with their jerseys going back to sleeves on the adidas kits to advertisements being featured on the more recent Nike designs. The league allowed for social justice messages on jerseys for games played in the Orlando Bubble.

The 2013-14 Miami Heat with Lebron James got to sport nicknames on the back for a game against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the nickname tradition goes all the way back to 'Pistol' Pete Maravich and the 'Big E' Elvin Hayes and there are some who want to bring it back. One backer of the idea? Zion Williamson's 2019 draft mate Ja Morant.

Morant took to Twitter to voice his backing of the idea. The tweet included two of the most iconic nicknames of this basketball generation, King James and Jesus Shuttlesworth.

Here are some options for the New Orleans Pelicans should the NBA go forward with the nickname idea.

Zion Williamson: Zanos. Well, unless the NBA allows lightning bolts and earthquake graphics as letters. Zanos is widely accepted, is embraced by Williamson, and only Coach K can call him Sunshine. Zion can wear the Thanos-inspired Jordans on the court but will have to leave the incrusted Thanos chain in the locker room.

Brandon Ingram: Slenderman and Humble Beast are listed on Basketball Reference. Ask anyone that saw the first-round playoff performance against the Phoenix Suns. This is Ingram's team in many ways. If the Nickname Game tips off in the Smoothie King Center: Kingram or Slender King works well.

CJ McCollum: CJ? Is the first name basis too basic? How about a shout-out to Jennifer? Throwing shade at the lack of All-Star respect is not in character for a Player's Union leader. However, what better way to let them know the Pull Up Pod host is still a MidRange Master pushing the Pelicans to a title?

Herb Jones: Not On Herb is as regionally relevant as red beans and rice. However, Jailhouse Jones has all the alliteration needed to catch on nationally. Some inside jokes should remain that way, even if the word has gotten out about the NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Jonas Valanciunas: JV is simple. Lithuania Lightning brings a national pride wrinkle. However, Big Science is both sexy and in the same lane as other great big men, like The Big Fundamental.

Trey Murphy III: Trigga Trey will be here to stay if he can make a leap into being a full-time rotation piece in Willie Green's lineups.

Jose Alvarado: MR. GTA (or something along those lines) seems to be the only appropriate option.

Dyson Daniels: Dizzy Dys or just Dice. His words, but he'll need a whirlwind offensive game to keep it going. Vacuum cleaner-related defensive ideas are available, but Herb Jones is also on the roster. The Pelicans just hope the Australian is a sure bet and not just another gamble with the 8th overall pick.

Jaxson Hayes: Eastbay Hayes makes all the highlight plays in transition available to be seen on his Instagram stories immediately. The Eastbay dunk from last season still stands out as one of the most impressive dunks in the NBA since Hayes was drafted.

Naji Marshall: It's a family-friendly environment so the more vulgar Naji names among the fanbase are disqualified. Let the Summer League Champ have one more victory lap, even if it was a 2017 UCF type of title claim.

Willy Hernangomez: Willy the Goat. Cabra de Castille. Bo Cruz's Big Bro. It's hard to pick just one idea but Hernangomez will most assuredly be all smiles while finding the right creative touch.

Devonte' Graham: The Pelicans need Downtown De' to at least hit his three-point career averages or he will be sitting down on the bench.

Read More Pelicans News: