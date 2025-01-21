4x NBA All-Star's Statement on Steph Curry's Future With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have found their bread and butter as they have built the most successful dynasty of the decade: Building around superstar point guard Steph Curry.
Curry has had an insane amount of success in a Warriors uniform ever since they drafted him seventh overall in 2009. The two-time NBA MVP and ten-time All-Star has led the Warriors to four championships, putting himself in the conversation for the best point guard in league history.
Now, as a 36-year-old, Curry and the Warriors have not seen as much success this season. They are 21-21 after 42 games and currently sit in 11th place in the competitive Western Conference. Their championship window is quickly closing, which raises an uncomfortable conversation.
Two-time All-NBA honoree and former New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins weighed in on the possibility of Curry leaving the Warriors, a possibility that many have refused to consider.
"When you think about it from a standpoint of just legacy and being in one franchise, there's not many guys that can do that," Cousins said. "Just the legend that he'll leave behind if he stayed with one franchise. For me personally, I don't want to see him in another jersey. ...I don't see Golden State letting him go."
Cousins believes that the Warriors will do everything in their power to keep Curry with the organization. The only scenario Cousins believes Curry will leave is if he wanted to pursue another championship
"Golden State will do everything in their power to keep him there," Cousins said. "If he was to leave, it would be a Steph move. ...I don't think it'll ever be where Golden State pushes him out or they end on a bad note or anything like that. If he was to ever leave it's because he wanted to go get another [championship]."
The chances of Curry leaving the Warriors are very slim, especially after everything he has built in Golden State. Being with a franchise for 16 years and winning four championships is certainly a reason to stay and retire with that team. But, if he were to leave, the NBA would be in a frenzy.
