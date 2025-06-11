Blockbuster Four-Team Trade Idea Moves Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Knicks Star
The NBA offseason is expected to hit a fever pitch in the next few weeks as the NBA Finals wraps up and leads into draft season. One of the summer's pressing questions is where Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant will end up, as the Suns are expected to move on from the 15-time NBA All-Star this offseason.
The New Orleans Pelicans could also see a significant shake-up this offseason, with questions swirling throughout the league regarding their willingness to potentially move on from Zion Williamson after what has been a disappointing start to the 2019 No. 1 overall pick's NBA career through six seasons.
In a recent trade proposed by Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, the Pelicans would move on from Williamson and receive Karl-Anthony Towns from the New York Knicks in a four-team deal that lands Kevin Durant in New York.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks receive: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns receive: Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk, 2026 first-round pick (via Washington's swap rights), Indiana's 2026 first-round pick (top-four protection, via New Orleans), New Orleans' 2026 first-round pick (top-nine protection), 2028 first-round swap (least favorable of Brooklyn, New York and Phoenix, via New York), Toronto's 2031 first-round pick (via New Orleans).
Washington Wizards receive: P.J. Tucker, 2027 first-round pick swap (most favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans, with top-four protection, via New Orleans)
This proposed trade sees Phoenix receive a significant haul of draft picks, along with the 2022 NBA All-Star Murray, 2025 NBA All-Rookie second teamer Yves Missi and veteran center Kelly Olynyk. It also means the Pelicans would be moving on from a promising young talent in Missi, a move that could ruffle some feathers among the Pelicans fanbase.
Related Articles
Knicks Send Karl-Anthony Towns to Surprise Suitor in Four-Team NBA Trade Idea
Eastern Conference Team Makes Major Acquisition From Pelicans
14-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton After Thunder-Pacers Game 2