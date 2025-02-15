Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement After Pelicans-Raptors Trade
In a disastrous 2024-25 campaign for the New Orleans Pelicans that has been filled with injuries, the franchise decided to move on from one of their best players. The Pelicans traded star forward Brandon Ingram ahead of the deadline, sending him to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.
Ingram has yet to make his Raptors debut due to injury but has already committed to his new franchise long-term. The Raptors signed Ingram to a three-year, $120 million contract extension before even seeing him in a Toronto uniform.
Following the trade and contract extension, Ingram spoke to Raptors media about what stuck out to him about the Toronto franchise and why he is happy with his new home.
"I think at the beginning of the year, every time the schedule comes out, the first team we mark is Toronto," Ingram said. "I don't think it's ever for the team. It's always for the city."
"I just knew I needed a fresh start," Ingram said. "A fresh start somewhere where guys played hard and they listened. I heard good things about Scottie [Barnes], I heard good things about [Immanuel] Quickley, and I thought it was a good fit offensively and defensively."
Ingram, 27, had a great six-season career in New Orleans, but it likely was time for a fresh start somewhere else. Ingram was set to his unrestricted free agency this summer, and with no motivation to sign an extension in New Orleans, the Pelicans and their star forward decided to part ways early.
