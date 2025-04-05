Bronny James' Final Injury Status for Lakers vs Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers look to close out a regular season series sweep on Friday when they match up against the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans having no incentive to win as they hold the fourth-best odds to land the first overall pick, the Lakers will look to take advantage of a depleted New Orleans squad as they battle for playoff seeding late in the season.
The Pelicans recently added both CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson to their list of players ruled out for the season, as the 2024-25 campaign has been a disaster in New Orleans. As for the Lakers, the trade for Luka Doncic has sparked a new excitement in their team going into the playoffs. For Friday's contest, the Lakers though will be without one of their most popular players.
Having been listed as questionable earlier in the day, the Lakers have downgraded Bronny James to out due to an illness. Los Angeles' 2024 second-round pick and son of LeBron James, Bronny will miss an opportunity to see the court on Friday in a game that likely would've played out for him to get some good minutes.
Bronny last appeared for the Lakers on March 22nd, as he followed up his career-high 17 points with just two points in a blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls. While James has shown flashes this year of his potential, it's unlikely he will see any significant minutes during the crucial games down the stretch for Los Angeles.
As for the rest of the Lakers team, they are set for tip-off against the Pelicans in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. EST.
