Ex-NBA Champion's Strong Statement on Celtics-Knicks Game 2
Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics is Wednesday night, with the home team Celtics needing a win to even the series. New York shocked Boston after a thrilling overtime win on Monday. The Knicks overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to take home-court advantage away from the defending champions.
Boston went ice-cold from the three-point line, missing a playoff-record 45 three-point shots in the loss. Head coach Joe Mazzulla thought his team had good looks, but just didn't knock down their shots. “I thought throughout the night, for the most part, we fought for good looks throughout the game,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.
To even the series, the Celtics must shoot the ball better from deep, and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins thinks Wednesday's game is a must-win for the Celtics. The ESPN star went on First Take to give his strong opinion about Game 2.
"You go down 0-2, this series is over with", Perkins said on the air. "I don't get a damn what nobody says......you better win Game 2. Hell yeah it's a must-win for the Boston Celtics." A win for the Knicks would mean they return home with a 2-0 lead and the next two games at Madison Square Garden.
Before Monday's win, the Celtics had dominated the Knicks, winning nine of their last ten matchups. However, on Monday night, New York showed plenty of resolve in its comeback victory. The Knicks are now 4-0 on the road this postseason, having won all three games on the road against the Pistons in the first round.
New York shot 45% from beyond the arc in Game 1, compared to the Celtics' 25%. During the regular season, Boston attempted and made the most three-pointers in the league. Tip-off for Monday night's game is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CST.
