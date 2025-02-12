Harsh Truth on New Brandon Ingram Toronto Raptors Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans made a huge move near the trade deadline that sent Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a 2026 first-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick in return.
Ingram, who was expected to be a free agent following the season, recently signed a three-year extension with the Raptors for $120M. This extension comes before Ingram’s Raptors debut which isn’t until some time
This comes as more of a shock now than ever, as NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Ingram turned down an even larger deal from the Pelicans.
The Pelicans offered Ingram a four-year $160M contract which he declined before accepting the Raptors deal later down the road.
“League sources tell The Stein Line that Ingram, in fact, passed on a four-year, $160 million deal from the Pelicans that would have kept him in New Orleans, meaning there was some serious money left on the proverbial table in his quest for more,” Fisher said.
Ingram’s worth likely would’ve dropped this off-season as only a few teams were hopeful to land the forward before the deadline.
“Maybe Ingram will have the chance to land one more sizable contract right before he turns 29, when the projected salary cap for 2027-28 rises more than $30 million above 2025-26 projections," Fischer said.
"It's likewise true that Ingram's new deal with the Raptors almost certainly wouldn't have surfaced in free agency this summer with so few teams on course to hold significant cap space and, in the end, really only two teams chasing him before last Thursday's NBA Trade deadline: Toronto and Atlanta,” Fisher said.
Ingram’s talent is undeniable, but his health is what puts his talent in jeopardy. Ingram has only played in 18 games so far this season. In those games, the talented forward averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He is also shooting 47/37/86 from the field.
This isn't the first time that Ingram was reported to have turned down a larger contract, too.
Earlier this year, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Ingram turned down a contract worth $50 million a year, instead of the $40 million he's getting from the Raptors.
