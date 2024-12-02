Karl-Anthony Towns' Honest Mikal Bridges Statement After Knicks-Pelicans
The New York Knicks dominated the injury-riddled Pelicans on Sunday afternoon 118-85 at Madison Square Garden. New York trailed just before completely controlling the game for an easy blowout win. Forward Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 31 points, including shooting 7/12 from beyond the arc and recording a career-high +40 on the court.
His four-time All-Star teammate Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters postgame how important Bridges is to the team. "He brings so much energy to this locker room," Towns told reporters. "He's a big part of the chemistry here." Towns said Bridges was "special" in the win on Sunday.
New York handed the Pelicans their eighth straight loss on Sunday, and New Orleans has the worst record in the Western Conference. They played Sunday without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, who are still nursing injuries. Williamson is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, while Ingram is day-to-day with a calf injury.
The Pelicans are 4-17 on the year, and their season is already on the brink of failure. Injuries have decimated a very talented team, with seven of their top scorers missing significant time already this season. New Orleans travels to Atlanta to play the Hawks on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Knicks improved to 12-8 on the season and have won seven of their last ten games. They are fourth in the Western Conference, 5.5 games back of the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Bridges was a part of the Knicks' major offseason to try to bring a championship to the Knicks for the first time since 1973.
Bridges is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this year. He and Towns were the Knicks' major acquisitions in hopes of competing for a championship. The Knicks play the red-hot Orlando Magic at home on Tuesday.
