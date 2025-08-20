Pelicans Scoop

Kendrick Perkins Claims Lakers Champion, Ex-Pelicans Superstar is on 'Mission'

ESPN's controversial NBA analyst believes that Anthony Davis is one to watch out for this season.

Austin Veazey

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The newest Dallas Mavericks star, Anthony Davis, has heard all of the noise surrounding his trade this year. He heard all of the heartbreak from the Mavs fans, all of the people doubting the team, and he knows that the team's success will come down to how well he plays.

Dallas stunned everyone when they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, getting the former New Orleans Pelicans star Davis as the primary return. It still feels like poor value on the part of the Mavs, but they're going to give Davis the chance to prove he's still one of the best players in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said on the "Road Trippin'" podcast that people need to keep an eye out for Davis, and that people might be sleeping on him.

“People are sleeping on Anthony Marshon Davis Jr. It's between Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns as far as the two players that has the most to prove this season. AD was traded for an international superstar... Anthony Davis is going to be on a mission... People better watch the f**k out for AD," Perkins said.

Why There's Reason to Doubt Anthony Davis and the Mavericks

Although the Mavericks have a talented roster with Davis, first-overall pick Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and many other talented role players, there are a few concerns about the Pelicans' division rival.

This was a roster perfectly crafted to fit around Luka Doncic. It features another elite primary ball-handler in Kyrie Irving, one of the greatest shooters in NBA history in Klay Thompson, versatile defensive wings with P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall (and now Flagg), and two elite shot-blocking lob threats in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

You take Doncic out of that formula and plug in Davis, and pair Irving's ACL injury with that, and it's fair to wonder if they have enough perimeter shooting and shot creation to be a contender in the Western Conference. They signed D'Angelo Russell to fill in until Irving returns midway through the season, but that's a big ask of Russell at this point in his career.

Related Articles

Six-Year NBA Veteran Signs Deal With New Orleans Pelicans

2x NBA All-Star Reacts to Recent Controversial Giannis Antetokounmpo Moment

ESPN Star Predicts Kevin Durant Will Make Rare NBA History

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News