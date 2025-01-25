LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Hornets
Saturday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets is the first this season. New Orleans has won four straight games in this series but just had their longest win streak of the season snapped on Friday night. The Hornets also played Friday night, losing the Portland Trail Blazers at home.
Charlotte played without a few key players Friday, including star guard Lamelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller. Ball was sidelined with a wrist injury and has already played more games this season than his injury-plagued 2023 season. Charlotte released their injury report for Saturday's game against New Orleans, and Ball is probable to play.
The former first-round pick is having a great season. Ball is fourth in the NBA in scoring and leads the Hornets in points, assists, and steals. The Eastern Conference All-Star starters list was recently revealed, but there was an uproar when Ball did not make the starting lineup. He averages more points, rebounds, assists, and steals than the two starters that made the team.
Charlotte's record is near the bottom of the conference standings, which is probably why Ball didn't get the starting nod for the all-star game. Since entering the league in 2020, the Chino Hills High School standout has not led the Hornets to the playoffs despite winning Rookie of the Year and getting an all-star nod in 2022. Ball has experienced many injuries over his career, having only played 58 combined games over the last two seasons.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CST.
