Massive Injury Report: New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are heading to Indiana to take on the Pacers in the final game of their regular-season series. The last time these two faced off the Pelicans earned a win with the final score of 125-118. Zion Williamson shined in the previous matchup putting in 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists on 70% shooting from the field. The Pelicans, however, won't have Zion's much-needed offense in tonight's matchup.
The Pelicans have eight players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, Yves Missi, and Dejounte Murray.
Brandon Ingram is questionable with right calf soreness, Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain, CJ McCollum is probable with a right adductor strain, Jose Alvarado is out with a left hamstring strain, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, Karlo Matkovic is out on G League assignment, Yves Missi is probable with right shoulder soreness, and Dejounte Murray is out with a left-hand fracture.
The Pacers have eight players listed on their injury report: Myles Turner, Johnny Furphy, Isaiah Jackson, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Tristen Newton, Ben Sheppard, and James Wiseman.
Myles Turner is currently questionable with right calf soreness, Johnny Furphy is questionable with a left ankle sprain, Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon tear, Andrew Nembhard is out with left knee patellofemoral inflammation, Aaron Nesmith is out with a left ankle sprain, Tristen Newton is questionable due to his two-way contract, Ben Sheppard is out with a left oblique strain, and James Wiseman is out due an injured left Achilles tendon.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
