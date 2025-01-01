Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans travel on the road to face the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening at the Kaseya Center. New Orleans just lost its 10th straight game Monday night and has only won one road game this season, a narrow escape early in the year against the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami comes into the matchup with a 16-14 record but has many questions surrounding its star Jimmy Butler.
Butler was non-commital to the media on Tuesday when asked about his future in Miami, saying, "Does it matter? Does it? I don't think so, all of that is out of my control anyways... I'm here, I'm hooping", Butler said. The 35-year-old has a player option for next season, but all indications point to Butler playing for another team next season.
Miami has owned the matchup with the Pelicans lately, winning seven of the last eight games against New Orleans. Both teams released their injury reports for Wednesday's matchup, and there is finally some good injury news for the Pelicans.
Zion Williamson (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), and Karlo Matkovic (back) remain out for New Orleans. Williamson is slowly making his way to a return, doing some non-contact drills in practice. The big news is backup point guard Jose Alvarado has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday.
Alvarado has missed the last 22 games with a hamstring injury he suffered on November 11th against the Brooklyn Nets. This year, the Brooklyn native is averaging a career-high 10.7 points per game for New Orleans. The Pelicans also list Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) as questionable for Wednesday.
The Heat will be without Terry Rozier (suspension), Josh Richardson (heel), and Dru Smith (Achilles). Sharpshooting forward Duncan Robinson is questionable to play with a foot sprain.
Tip-off for Wednesday evening is 6:30 p.m. CST.
