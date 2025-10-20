NBA Champion Guard Earns Roster Spot With New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are set to open their 2025-26 regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, but first, they have to get a better idea of their opening night roster.
After going 2-2 in their 2025 preseason slate, with their only two wins against Australian teams during the NBA Melbourne Games, the Pelicans are settling on their final 18 rostered players.
On Saturday, NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that 23-year-old guard Jaden Springer has made the Pelicans' roster, as the team is giving him a standard contract for the 2025-26 season.
Springer was on an Exhibit 9 contract with the Pelicans to spend training camp and preseason with the team, but his opportunity through the exhibition matches was limited. Springer played just 12 total minutes through four preseason games, logging two DNPs.
In those 12 minutes of preseason action, Springer dropped five points, four rebounds, and three assists on 2-4 shooting from the field and 1-1 from three-point range. However, Springer has already proven himself as an NBA-caliber player.
Jaden Springer's NBA experience
Springer has been in the NBA for the past four years, spending time with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics, and, most recently, the Utah Jazz. After being the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer had some lofty expectations in Philadelphia, but never lived up to his potential with the 76ers.
Springer ultimately won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2024, making four playoff appearances during that run and 13 throughout his career. Through his four-year NBA career, Springer has averaged just 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game, but is a high-level perimeter defender and could continue to develop his game in New Orleans.
At just 23 years old, Springer still has plenty of time to grow and develop his game. While New Orleans has not been known as the premier destination for developing young talent, Springer could benefit from playing alongside a mix of other young players and new veteran additions.
Signing Springer to a standard contract fills out the Pelicans' opening day roster, giving them the maximum of 18 rostered players, including three two-way slots.