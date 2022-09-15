Ibotta Renews Sponsorship Deal With New Orleans Pelicans

Ibotta and the New Orleans Pelicans have decided to renew their sponsorship agreement by extending the partnership another three years.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Ibotta decided on a three-year extension of their partnership agreement, which allows the brand to be featured as the team’s official jersey patch partner. Ibotta’s brand logo, which has been prominently featured on all editions of the Pelicans’ game jerseys since the 2020/2021 season, will remain for the next three seasons.

“Ibotta's partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans allows us to raise our profile with millions of NBA fans who are looking to save money on their everyday purchases,” said Bryan Leach, Founder and CEO of Ibotta. “This past season showcased why we love this team so much,” Leach said. “They started off slow – but instead of packing it in and calling it a ‘rebuilding year’, they fought all the way back, made the playoffs, and pushed the top-seeded team in an exciting series. Their success was a testament to the power of sticking together and focusing on what can be achieved through continued hard work, remaining optimistic, and never ever quitting.”

“The jersey patch is one of our most valued and highly visible assets, so it’s essential that the brands we partner with share our spirit, integrity, and love for our fans,” said New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “At home and on the road, Pelicans players, staff, sponsors, and fans are family. We look out for each other, and Ibotta fits our innovative culture - so we’re excited to continue our partnership moving forward.”

In a unique extension of a nationwide “Free Thanksgiving Dinner'' program that Ibotta ran in 2020 and 2021 – one which offered Ibotta users 100 percent cash back on delicious Thanksgiving food staples – the Pelicans organization and Ibotta worked with New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) and HANO housing to give more than 100 New Orleans area families a free Thanksgiving dinner, along with exclusive team merchandise handed out by Pelicans team members.

The renewed partnership includes a variety of marketing and community initiatives, including another Thanksgiving meal giveaway, Ibotta’s logo on the Smoothie King Center, along with in-arena, digital and social media assets. Ibotta continues to offer Pelicans fans cash-back opportunities on everyday essentials and team gear when using the Ibotta app or web browser extension.

Read More Pelicans News: