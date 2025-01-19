New Report on Potential Mavericks-Pelicans Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have won three-straight games, but are just 11-32 on the season. What was a promising roster in the offseason has been decimated by injuries, leaving New Orleans with a shell of the group it entered the season with.
Because the Pelicans’ postseason hopes are likely finished for this season, some moves could be made at the NBA trade deadline. Several reports have indicated a willingness from New Orleans to deal players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but others on the roster may be more difficult to acquire.
One player the Pelicans may not be looking to move is defensive star Herbert Jones, who has drawn interest from the Dallas Mavericks, per reports.
NBA insider Marc Stein provided a new update on this via his Substack.
“The Mavericks are known to have strong interest in the Pelicans' Herb Jones, but as both Jake and I have covered here more than once, New Orleans has been consistently discouraging trade interest in its perimeter defensive ace,” Stein reported.
Jones is under contract through the 2026-27 season season, and is just 26 years old. Even if the Pelicans blow up their roster, keeping a player like Jones makes sense.
While Dallas reportedly has interest in the All-Defensive star, it doesn’t seem that New Orleans is going to move him.
