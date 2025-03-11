New Starting Lineup Change in Pelicans-Clippers Game
For one reason or another, the New Orleans Pelicans have given the LA Clippers the most trouble out of any team in the league.
No matter how great the LA Clippers are playing, or how poorly the New Orleans Pelicans are playing, somehow New Orleans always has an edge over LA.
Entering Tuesdsay night's game, the Pelicans have decided to make a starting lineup change against the Clippers.
The Pelicans are running a starting lineup consisting of CJ McCollum, Bruce Brown, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi.
In their latest game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pelicans started Jose Alvarardo over Bruce Brown. Alvarado was listed on the injury report, but was upgraded to available against the Clippers.
Through 41 games this season, Alvarado is averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 40/38/83 shooting from the field. Through 28 games, Brown is averaging 7.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 assists on 39/26/84 shooting from the field.
The LA Clippers won their most recent game against the Pelicans this season, but New Orleans won 11 of their last 12 games against LA before that. The Clippers have not gone on a winning streak against the Pelicans since the 2019-20 NBA season, but right now is as good of a time as ever.
The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers face off at 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
