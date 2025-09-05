Three Pelicans Stars Who Are Potential NBA Trade Candidates in 2025-26 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans have made big moves throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, with additions like Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, Kevon Looney, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen turning heads. Of course, the Pelicans have not seen legitimate success in years, so many are skeptical, regardless of the talent that is on their roster.
With a core group of their new additions, Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Yves Missi, Dejounte Murray, and more, the Pelicans could certainly make some noise during this upcoming NBA season, but their expectations are still concerningly low. Many fans and most of the media are still anticipating the Pelicans to be a bottom-feeder in the Western Conference, which poses many questions.
Will the Pelicans be active on the trade market?
The Pelicans hired Joe Dumars as their new Executive VP of Basketball Operations, and he made it clear that he is willing to make big changes. Of course, some of his moves this offseason were very ill-received, but it is still good to have someone who is willing to make changes.
If the Pelicans get off to a bad start in the 2025-26 season and are still sitting at the bottom of the West as they approach February's trade deadline, Dumars could be looking to shake things up, including putting some stars on the trade block.
There are three stars that the Pelicans could undoubtedly be looking to move throughout the 2025-26 offseason, but only if things are going South.
Zion Williamson
Unfortunately, it would not surprise many if the Pelicans were to shop Zion Williamson. The 25-year-old forward and former first-overall pick was expected to be the face of the franchise for a long time, but his health and off-court habits have been a legitimate concern. Williamson has played 60 or more games in just two of his six seasons, and has played 30 or fewer in the other four.
When healthy, Williamson is a very impressive talent, but the Pelicans could be reaching their breaking point with the two-time All-Star. If he shows some signs of life and is able to build up his trade value, the Pelicans could look to capitalize on that while they can.
Trey Murphy III
Trey Murphy III is a potential trade candidate that the Pelicans would undoubtedly regret down the line if they sent him away. The 25-year-old rising star is coming off his breakout season, where he showed untapped potential on both ends of the floor. Of course, the Pelicans should be looking to keep him around for as long as possible to see him progress, but opposing teams have a strong interest in him.
The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs have both reportedly shown interest in Murphy, and while the Pelicans are keeping their asking price high, it does not rule out a potential deal. Murphy is undoubtedly the most valuable player on the Pelicans' roster, especially since he is under contract through the 2028-29 season on a team-friendly deal.
Dejounte Murray
The Pelicans traded for Dejounte Murray in the 2024 offseason, but he appeared in just 31 games in his debut season in New Orleans. Of course, it would be great to see the Pelicans give this core a legitimate shot together while healthy, but it is far too hard to count on that. Murray has had a handful of injury concerns in the past, and now he is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Of course, Murray's trade value is far too low as it stands, but if he returns from injury and the Pelicans are still not winning games, they could look to capitalize on his trade value while he is healthy.
These are all part of a hypothetical scenario where the Pelicans are a lottery team during the 2025-26 season and feel the need for a change. However, since they do not own their first-round pick next year, they would be stuck in a tricky situation.