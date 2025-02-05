Pelicans Scoop

Zion Williamson's Blunt Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Pelicans star Zion Williamson reacts to Luka Doncic getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

Liam Willerup

Feb 12, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

From players to executives to fans, everyone was left shocked after last Saturday's news of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis. After arriving via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Davis immediately helped deliver an NBA Championship to the Lakers but struggled to stay healthy for most of his tenure. Now switching spots with Doncic in Dallas, both teams hope a change of scenery will work out for them.

Among the players who commented on the trade was Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson. While his name has been mentioned in trade rumors, he made a blunt statement about the state of the league.

"Nobody's safe," Williamson said in a quote shared by The Athletic's William Guillory. "That's all you can say. Nobody's safe. Just gotta stay ready. That's all we can do."

Williamson's statement has real validity to it, as many assumed that Doncic was untouchable in trade talks. However, his move has opened the door to other deals before this deadline that may have been seen as unlikely or impossible beforehand, such as Kevin Durant.

As for the Pelicans and their potential activity ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the top name expected to be moved is forward Brandon Ingram. Given his expiring contract this season and only being 27 years old, he should be viewed as an intriguing trade option for a team looking to add scoring.

Related Articles

Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors

Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News