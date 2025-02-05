Zion Williamson's Blunt Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
From players to executives to fans, everyone was left shocked after last Saturday's news of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Anthony Davis. After arriving via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Davis immediately helped deliver an NBA Championship to the Lakers but struggled to stay healthy for most of his tenure. Now switching spots with Doncic in Dallas, both teams hope a change of scenery will work out for them.
Among the players who commented on the trade was Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson. While his name has been mentioned in trade rumors, he made a blunt statement about the state of the league.
"Nobody's safe," Williamson said in a quote shared by The Athletic's William Guillory. "That's all you can say. Nobody's safe. Just gotta stay ready. That's all we can do."
Williamson's statement has real validity to it, as many assumed that Doncic was untouchable in trade talks. However, his move has opened the door to other deals before this deadline that may have been seen as unlikely or impossible beforehand, such as Kevin Durant.
As for the Pelicans and their potential activity ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the top name expected to be moved is forward Brandon Ingram. Given his expiring contract this season and only being 27 years old, he should be viewed as an intriguing trade option for a team looking to add scoring.
