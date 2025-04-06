Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Bucks
The New Orleans Pelicans return home to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center.
This week, New Orleans went 0-2 in Los Angeles against both the Clippers and Lakers, and they look to wind down their season to prepare for next year. The Pelicans will have a high draft pick after a disappointing season with many injuries.
One of their key injuries was to star forward Zion Williamson, who suffered a major hamstring setback earlier in the year, causing him to miss 27 straight games. Williamson returned, but the team withheld him from playing in back-to-back games and restricted his minutes.
Recently, the former two-time all-star injured his back on a hard fall against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans released their injury report for Sunday's game versus the Bucks.
Williamson is ruled out for the contest and will miss the team's remaining regular-season games. The former No. 1 overall pick has not finished any season healthy since joining the Pelicans in 2019. Williamson has missed over 50% of his team's games and has never appeared in the playoffs for New Orleans. The team signed him to a five-year rookie extension in 2022.
Despite his frequent absences, Williamson has dominated in the 30 games he's appeared in this season. Zion is averaging career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks and came into the season in the best shape of his career. New Orleans hopes he can recreate some of the health from last season when he played in a career-high 70 games.
Tip-off for Sunday night's game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST.
