Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Miami Heat on Friday night in the team's second-to-last home game of the season.
Miami is fighting for Play-In Tournament seeding, with the Heat currently the 10th seed but just a game behind the Chicago Bulls for a home game in the first Play-In game. The Pelicans limp into the end of the season, dealing with multiple injuries.
New Orleans played Thursday night against the Bucks with just eight available players. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson missed that game, still dealing with the effects of a hard fall he took last month against the Minnesota Timberwolves. New Orleans released their injury report for Friday's home game against the Heat.
Williamson is again out on Thursday and will miss the season finale on Sunday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. This ends yet another disappointing season for Zion, during which he could not stay healthy. Williamson played in only 30 games this year, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
The former No. 1 overall pick is one of many Pelicans players who were ruled out with season-ending injuries. That list includes Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones. Former Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has not played since December with an ankle injury, but he was traded to the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline in February.
Williamson is now the team's focal point moving foward, but all the Pelicans hopes rely on him being healthy in the future. Tip-off for Friday night's game at the Smoothie King Center starts at 7:00 p.m. CST.
