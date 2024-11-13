Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Thunder vs Pelicans
The struggling and shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans have to face off against an incredibly tough Oklahoma City Thunder team.
The Pelicans are currently on a five-game losing streak with an overall record over 3-8, which is good for the 14th seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off of an impressive win against the LA Clippers and are the second-seed with an overall record of 9-2.
Unfortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, they'll have to face off against the Thunder without their best player. New Orleans has officially listed Zion Williamson as out with a left hamstring strain.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Williamson is expected to be out 4-6 weeks, which is devastating for the Pelicans.
Through six games this season, Zion averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 5% shooting from the field. The numbers are actually a decrease from his career average, despite Zion being in better shape this season.
When the season began, it felt like there was a plethora of hope for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team had Zion in shape, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and the new addition of Dejounte Murray. Unfrotunately, the team has become hobbled with injuries within just the first week of the season and now it's just snowballing.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 4:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors