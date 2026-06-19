Pelicans Can Land a First-Round Pick While Moving Jordan Poole With This Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans' search for a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft continues. Despite the reported pursuit ahead of the draft, nothing has materialized so far.

One of the teams the Pelicans are presumably discussing a potential trade with is the Chicago Bulls. Armed with the No. 4 and the No. 15 picks in the draft, the Bulls should be willing to move their second pick in the first round for the right offer.

Chicago hired Bryson Graham as their new general manager, and they have been signaling a full embrace of a rebuild. This suggests that they will be in asset accumulation mode, meaning that everything may be on the table, including trading the No. 15 pick to the Pelicans.

In fact, there is an intriguing trade scenario in which the Pelicans can acquire this pick while also offloading Jordan Poole's contract.

Pelicans Have a Way to Offload Jordan Poole and Land a First-Round Pick

In this scenario, the Pelicans send Poole, Yves Missi, and a future unprotected first-round pick to Chicago for Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, and the No. 15 pick.

This has obvious risks for both teams, but it's the type of trade construction that has serious upside for both sides.

The biggest win for the Bulls here is getting off of Patrick Williams' deal. The 24-year-old is on a very unfavorable deal, due $18 million in each of the next three seasons. While he had some potential as a two-way forward, he hasn't been able to fulfill his promise on either side of the ball, making him one of the more overpaid players in the league.

In addition, Chicago fills the massive hole they have at center with Missi, while also receiving a future first-round pick from New Orleans. Given how far the Pelicans are from contention, the chances are that this pick will be in the lottery, unlike the pick the Bulls are giving up in this year's draft.

Adding Poole is obviously not ideal for them, but his contract expires in the 2027 offseason.

For the Pelicans, this trade makes them cheaper for next season, as Okoro and Williams make almost $8 million less than Poole and Missi combined. These savings will go into the contract of the rookie they select with the No. 15 pick.

Williams may be overpaid, but he is still an NBA player who belongs in a rotation. Perhaps they can rehabilitate his trade value with a fresh start on a new team. Okoro is a good defensive player who is a decent fit under Jamahl Mosley. Adding Williams and Okoro would also make Herb Jones more expendable.

Giving up a future first-rounder is risky for the Pelicans. It has a chance to be a high lottery pick. But if their goal is to acquire a first-round pick in the top half of the draft this year, the Pelicans have to take risky swings.

This should be treated as a general framework for a trade. Pick swaps or protections could be included. The matching salary could be another player other than Okoro. As a concept, however, this type of trade could net the Pelicans the first-round pick they are looking for.