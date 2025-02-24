12-Year NBA Veteran Labeled Detroit Pistons’ X-Factor Player
Every NBA team has an X-factor. The Detroit Pistons might’ve gotten theirs at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
As Bleacher Report listed every team’s likely X-factor down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Dennis Schroder was considered the guy for the Pistons.
“Dennis Schröder averaged 3.7 assists in just 16.3 minutes across his first three games with the Pistons. Among healthy players (Jaden Ivey is at 4.0), that figure is currently second on the team. That puts a spotlight on Detroit's lack of playmaking from sources not named Cade Cunningham. … Supplementary scoring and facilitation from Schröder could be the key to snagging the franchise's first playoff win since the 2007-08 campaign.”
There was no home run swing for a Cade Cunningham co-star at the deadline. The Pistons kept it simple: maintain the current chemistry, which is sky-high, but add a secondary piece to help patch some things up on the court when Cunningham takes a breather.
There’s no telling which direction the Pistons would’ve gone if Jaden Ivey was still available. Prior to his leg injury, Ivey was thriving as a two-guard alongside Cunningham but was also able to take on backup ball-handling duties.
In Schroder, the Pistons added a guy with a ton of experience at the point guard position, being that he’s been in the league since 2013.
Early on in his career, Schroder spent a chunk of time with the Atlanta Hawks. He was a young player with a ton of upside. Throughout the first three seasons of his career, Schroder was a full-time player off the bench. In year four, he became a full-time starter.
After five seasons in Atlanta, Schroder did a lot of moving. He spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and the Golden State Warriors.
Schroder’s separate campaigns this season were like night and day. In 23 games with the Nets, he averaged 18 points on 39 percent shooting from deep. Schroder dished out seven assists per game, which marked a career-high pace.
With the Warriors, Schroder averaged 11 points on 32 percent shooting from three, racking up four assists per game. So far, his numbers don’t resemble the Brooklyn run, but Schroder’s playing time is cut in half with Detroit. Comparing his per 36 statistics to the Golden State stint, Schroder is scoring at the same rate but producing nearly two more assists and shooting slightly better from three.
Schroder’s value should really shine when the Pistons reach their potential postseason play. Being a young team, the Pistons’ roster lacks playoff experience. That’s where players like Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr, Malik Beasley, and now Schroder have an opportunity to really make a difference.
