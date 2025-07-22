All Pistons

9-Year NBA Veteran Considered Top NBA Free Agent

Former Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley is still considered a top free agent.

Justin Grasso

Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Malik Beasley remains on the NBA free agency market as August approaches.

Despite coming off an impressive season with the Detroit Pistons, the veteran sharpshooter is dealing with an off-court issue that has turned his offseason upside down.

Facing gambling-related allegations, it’s unclear what the future holds for Beasley. The timing has left the veteran guard empty-handed contract-wise after going through notable negotiations with the Pistons ahead of free agency.

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to ESPN, Beasley was looking at a potential three-year $42 million deal.

Although Beasley is dealing with the investigation, he was still recently ranked as the third-best player available on the open market, according to HoopsHype. Coming in at No. 3, Beasley trails just Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey.

“Finished second in made three-pointers this past season while shooting 41.6 percent from three. A confident shooter from the outside with a quick release and good rise on his jumper. One of the best shooting specialists in the league right now.”

Last summer, Beasley wrapped up a one-season run with the Milwaukee Bucks. He inked a one-year deal with the Pistons and ended up playing a critical role off the bench.

Seeing the court for 28 minutes per game, Beasley was one of the top high-volume three-point scorers in the NBA. He knocked down 42 percent of his threes while taking 9.3 attempts per game.

Averaging 16 points per outing, Beasley was in consideration for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He was the runner-up to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

Since the Pistons couldn’t be sure about Beasley’s future, they took their offseason plans in a different direction. The team signed Caris LeVert after his short run with the Atlanta Hawks. They struck a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat to acquire Duncan Robinson.

The fact that Beasley remains a top free agent is a good sign. However, the 28-year-old will likely have to be cleared of any wrongdoing before he receives any interest from the Pistons or another team.

Published
