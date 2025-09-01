Analyst Predicts Pistons to Fall Short of 2026 Win Projection
Last season, the Detroit Pistons were able to accomplish something that had never been done before in the NBA. Despite all they were able to accomplish in 2025, one analyst isn't expecting another massive leap amid their newfound momentum.
In 2024, Detroit posted the league's worst record with just 14 wins. This led to a massive overhaul within numerous levels of the organization. The abundance of new faces yielded instant results, as the Pistons were able to triple their win total in just one year's time.
Led by a breakout campaign from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Their run would be short lived, being eliminated in the first round by the New York Knicks.
Detroit's success in 2025 drastically altered its perception from people in and around the NBA. No longer are they viewed as a franchise with no direction. Instead, they're seen as a young squad with the potential to grow into a budding contender in the Eastern Conference.
Ahead of the 2026 campaign, the Pistons are projected to finish the regular season with a record of 47-35. In a recent column for ESPN, Tim Bontemps gave his insights on every team's forecasted win total next year. When breaking down the Pistons, he cited them as a team expected to fall short of expectations.
Such seasons tend to be followed by a consolidation year, and Detroit approached the summer like an organization prepared for that possibility. Duncan Robinson replaced Tim Hardaway Jr., Caris LeVert replaced Malik Beasley and the now healthy Jaden Ivey should take Dennis Schroder's rotation spot after he departed for the Sacramento Kings in free agency. But, this is a group that will lean into young players like Ivey, Ron Holland II, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson to continue expanding their roles around Cunningham.
Detroit should easily challenge for a top-6 playoff spot. And given the state of the East, the Pistons might not need the forecast three-win jump to get there.
One thing the Pistons have going for them is the weakened state of the Eastern Conference. Given that multiple teams ahead of them are bracing for long-term absences from key players, the competition won't be as stiff. If the Pistons’ core can maintain its upward trajectory, they very well could reach the bar set for them.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury