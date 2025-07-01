Atlanta Hawks Adding Former Detroit Pistons First-Rounder
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a busy start in free agency. Unfortunately for the Detroit Pistons, it took a couple of key targets off the board. Luke Kennard is the latest.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kennard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Before the NBA opened up the free agency doors, Kennard was one of the most popular players to hit the market. The veteran sharpshooter was gaining looks from several teams beyond the Hawks. The Pistons were reportedly on that list, although they didn’t seem to be strong contenders in Kennard’s market, the former first-rounder was a player to keep an eye on.
Kennard will wrap up a three-year run with the Memphis Grizzlies. Last season, the former Duke guard appeared in 65 games for the Grizzlies. He produced nine points per game while shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc.
Although Kennard won’t be joining the Pistons in free agency, the franchise knows him well. Coming out of Duke in 2017, Kennard was selected by the Pistons with the 12th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
During a three-season run with the Pistons, Kennard appeared in 164 games. The young sharpshooter produced 10 points per game, hitting on 40 percent of his threes.
During the 2020 offseason, Kennard was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers via trade. In a three-year stint with the Clippers, Kennard averaged 10 points while shooting 45 percent from three.
Kennard is set to join the now-former Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, in Atlanta. Alexander-Walker was another rumored target for the Pistons this offseason.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Dennis Schroder Likely On His Way Out
Detroit Pistons Retain Paul Reed
Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off the Board