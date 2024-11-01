All Pistons

Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Knicks on Friday

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons had something other than moral victories to celebrate this week as they collected a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heading into their fifth matchup of the year, the Pistons were winless. As expected, they were underdogs in a battle against a Sixers team that missed two All-Star players in Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons have been praised for their fight. They’ve been in a position to potentially win in their first few games. Unfortunately, they’ve struggled to close out games.

On Wednesday, the Pistons finally figured it out against a struggling and undermanned Sixers team. Led by the backcourt of Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, the Pistons saw the guards produce 45 points and ten assists throughout the night.

Tobias Harris, who played against the Sixers for the first time since his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, logged a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pistons made it out of Philly with a 105-95 win. They face another tough opponent on Friday, as they are set to host the New York Knicks.

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Moneyline: DET +235, NYK -290

Total: 217

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +6.5

Moneyline: NYK -290

Total O/U: 217.5

Justin Grasso
