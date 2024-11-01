Betting Odds & Prediction for Pistons vs Knicks on Friday
The Detroit Pistons had something other than moral victories to celebrate this week as they collected a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Heading into their fifth matchup of the year, the Pistons were winless. As expected, they were underdogs in a battle against a Sixers team that missed two All-Star players in Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons have been praised for their fight. They’ve been in a position to potentially win in their first few games. Unfortunately, they’ve struggled to close out games.
On Wednesday, the Pistons finally figured it out against a struggling and undermanned Sixers team. Led by the backcourt of Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, the Pistons saw the guards produce 45 points and ten assists throughout the night.
Tobias Harris, who played against the Sixers for the first time since his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, logged a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
The Pistons made it out of Philly with a 105-95 win. They face another tough opponent on Friday, as they are set to host the New York Knicks.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Knicks -6.5
Moneyline: DET +235, NYK -290
Total: 217
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +6.5
Moneyline: NYK -290
Total O/U: 217.5