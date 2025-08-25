Blake Griffin Picks Pistons’ Playoff Rival in NBA Prediction
When it comes to predictions for next year’s NBA Finals, the former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin doesn’t seem to think the Detroit Pistons could represent the Eastern Conference.
You would probably have a hard time finding anybody who sees it differently.
That’s not to say the Pistons can’t make a run for the title. After all, the East seems more open than ever this year. But they are still a young team, and there are several contenders who have been in the picture, struggling to get over the hump over the past few seasons.
In Griffin’s eyes, it just might be the Knicks’ time.
Then on the other side, the ex-Piston predicted that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets might make it out of the Western Conference once again.
"I think Denver got better this summer," Griffin told Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston of ‘Post Moves’.
"Denver took Oklahoma City to seven games. I think Denver gets to the Finals in the West. And I mean, I think it's New York or Cleveland in the East. I'll take New York. Maybe they learn from some mistakes, they make a few tweaks."
Last year, the Knicks entered the postseason as the third seed. The Pistons had the opportunity to bounce them out in the first round as the sixth seed. Considering the circumstances, the Pistons played very well.
The playoff run was a first for many, including Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and more. The veteran center Isaiah Stewart missed all but Game 1. Jaden Ivey missed the entire run. They were shorthanded and took the series six games. Every game was a nail-biter, but the Knicks knew how to close.
Don’t Get Upset With Blake Griffin
The retired high-flying forward doesn’t have an obligation to be all that biased with the Pistons. While he played some great hoops in Detroit, Griffin’s time in the Motor City was short-lived.
During his first full season with the Pistons, Griffin saw the court for 75 games. He averaged 25 points, which marks his career high. Before the 2025 playoff run, Griffin led the Pistons to their most recent postseason appearance.
Having faith in the Knicks isn’t all that bold. They have a top-heavy roster, and recently broke through to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year. While Tom Thibodeau was canned after the postseason run, they are confident that Mike Brown will bring a fresh strategy to the table.
Meanwhile, the usual contenders in Indiana and Boston are expected to miss key stars throughout the entire season. The Cleveland Cavaliers are still strong competitors, but they remain unproven in the playoffs. The Pistons are currently grouped with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic. Are they really that much of a threat?
Again, the East is open for the taking. Griffin predicts the Knicks, but anything can happen next spring.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury