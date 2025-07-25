Boston Celtics Forward Gives High Praise to Detroit Pistons Veteran
Last offseason, the Detroit Pistons were adamant about bringing in quality veterans to put around their young core. Upon reuniting with a familiar face, one of their newer additions was praised for how he's carried himself throughout his NBA career.
Following an extended stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris opted to return to the Pistons in free agency. This would be his second time with the franchise, as he spent roughly two years in Detroit during the late 2010s. However, things would be much different in his return. Instead of being a young player trying to establish himself in the league, he was looking to be a leader and mentor for a group eager to take the next step in their development.
While appearing on "The OGs" show earlier this week, forward Georges Niang gave Harris his flowers. The two spent some time together with the Sixers, where he got to witness his professionalism up close. Niang had nothing but good things to say about Harris and what he's been able to do for the Pistons.
"He'd find out a way to make himself effective," Niang said. "Continue to connect guys, bring guys together, bring energy, bring life into a youthful organization over there in Detroit. I couldn't say enough great things about that guy."
Since leaving the Sixers himself, Niang has bounced around the league. He suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks last year and is getting ready to embark on a new journey. Earlier this summer, the sharpshooting forward was traded to the Boston Celtics in the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta.
As for Harris, he'll continue to provide a veteran presence for the Pistons as they look to build off an extremely successful 2025 campaign.
