All Pistons

Boston Celtics Starter Missed Action Before Pistons Matchup

The Celtics rolled without a key starter before facing the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Dec 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics fired up a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the road on Tuesday night. It was the first matchup of a back-to-back set, which concludes on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Celtics starter Jrue Holiday was noticeably absent for Boston on Tuesday. According to the injury report, Holiday landed a night of rest. Considering he missed Tuesday’s action, Holiday is a name to keep an eye on for the matchup against Detroit.

However, there seems to be a good chance Holiday could get the nod to return since an actual setback didn’t prevent him from playing against the Raptors.

Prior to the All-Star break, Holiday missed four games due to an injury. When the Celtics returned to the court on February 20, Holiday was back in the mix, facing the Philadelphia 76ers for nearly 20 minutes of playing time. Holiday had a quiet night as the Celtics took care of the Sixers with a blowout win.

A few nights later, Holiday was back on the floor to help Boston take on the New York Knicks. Seeing the court for 32 minutes, Holiday produced 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Boston extended their win streak to five in a row by taking down the Knicks.

Jrue Holida
Dec 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends against a layup by Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Without Holiday on Tuesday, the Celtics took care of business against a rebuilding Raptors team. In a low-scoring battle, the Celtics defeated Toronto 83-74. The 42-16 Celtics have now won six in a row, which marks the second-longest active win streak at the moment, behind the Pistons and the Cavs.

More Pistons on SI

Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded

Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move

Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event

Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News