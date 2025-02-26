Boston Celtics Starter Missed Action Before Pistons Matchup
The Boston Celtics fired up a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the road on Tuesday night. It was the first matchup of a back-to-back set, which concludes on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.
Celtics starter Jrue Holiday was noticeably absent for Boston on Tuesday. According to the injury report, Holiday landed a night of rest. Considering he missed Tuesday’s action, Holiday is a name to keep an eye on for the matchup against Detroit.
However, there seems to be a good chance Holiday could get the nod to return since an actual setback didn’t prevent him from playing against the Raptors.
Prior to the All-Star break, Holiday missed four games due to an injury. When the Celtics returned to the court on February 20, Holiday was back in the mix, facing the Philadelphia 76ers for nearly 20 minutes of playing time. Holiday had a quiet night as the Celtics took care of the Sixers with a blowout win.
A few nights later, Holiday was back on the floor to help Boston take on the New York Knicks. Seeing the court for 32 minutes, Holiday produced 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Boston extended their win streak to five in a row by taking down the Knicks.
Without Holiday on Tuesday, the Celtics took care of business against a rebuilding Raptors team. In a low-scoring battle, the Celtics defeated Toronto 83-74. The 42-16 Celtics have now won six in a row, which marks the second-longest active win streak at the moment, behind the Pistons and the Cavs.
