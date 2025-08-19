Cade Cunningham Draws Surprising Mention with Warriors Player
The Golden State Warriors haven’t quite figured out their Jonathan Kuminga situation.
At this point, Kuminga’s future is unclear. The Warriors seem to want him back, but the two sides can’t agree on a deal. Golden State has been rumored to have had conversations about potentially trading him, but there hasn’t been a lot of movement on that front either.
There’s a stalemate out in California, and as the Kuminga saga continues, Cade Cunningham’s name recently popped up, as Kuminga reportedly believes he should be getting paid similarly to the Detroit Pistons All-Star.
“He apparently thinks he’s at the Cade Cunningham-Scottie Barnes level, where he should get that type of contract,” one league source told the SF Chronicle. “… It’s really a quandary. I think it’s bad for the Warriors and bad for him.”
Kuminga entered the NBA in 2021. The same year the Pistons selected Cunningham with the top pick was the same year the Warriors picked up Kuminga out of the NBA G League Ignite program.
The former five-star recruit gained a lot of pre-draft hype in 2021, and he struggled to live up to it right away.
Through his first two seasons with the Warriors, Kuminga averaged nine points and three rebounds. He upped his game in 2023-2024 by producing 16 points per game, along with five rebounds and two assists. He made 53 percent of his shots from the floor.
Last year, Kuminga was viewed as a potential trade candidate out of Golden State since his contract was set to expire. He started in just 10 games and played 24 minutes per matchup.
The veteran found success in a bench role with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game, but he clearly hasn’t reached the level of Barnes or Cunningham with the Warriors.
Kuminga’s chances of becoming the face of the Warriors were always slim. The same can’t be said about Barnes and Cunningham, who have been recognized as their team’s franchise players. Barnes in an All-Star with 275 starts under his belt.
As for Cunningham, he’s started all 208 games he played and recently picked up his first All-Star nod this past season. Last summer, Cunningham signed a five-year extension, worth a reported $224 million. Barnes landed a similar deal one year ago as well.
If Kuminga wants something in that ballpark, he might be stuck waiting a while. The young veteran certainly has value, but he hasn’t proven to be a franchise cornerstone just yet.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury