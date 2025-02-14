Cade Cunningham Drops First Insta Post for NBA All-Star Weekend
The Detroit Pistons might be on a break, but Cade Cunningham will stay busy as he navigates through his first NBA All-Star weekend.
With the events taking place out in San Francisco, Cunningham is spending time out West, gearing up for what’s become an important weekend for the young guard’s career.
All season long, Cunningham has generated buzz for becoming a potential All-Star. When the fans spoke, he was voted as the seventh-highest Eastern Conference guard.
The players, media, and coaches made sure the young veteran got in the game.
Cunningham received just as many player votes as Cleveland’s Darius Garland. He ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference for guard votes, trailing only Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, LaMelo Ball, and Trae Young.
When it came to the media rank, Cunningham landed 10 votes, which ranked him fourth. Garland, Mitchell, and Brunson were the only players ahead of him.
In addition to competing in the All-Star games, Cunningham is set to compete in the NBA’s annual 3-Point Competition. The Pistons guard is the only Detroit representative, getting the nod over his teammate, Malik Beasley.
Heading into the break, Cunningham has 50 games under his belt this year. The first-time All-Star has averaged 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists throughout the year. Cunningham has been shooting 6.3 threes per game on a 35 percent clip.
