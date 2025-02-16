Cade Cunningham Pokes Fun at Druski’s Shooting Advice
Before Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson took part in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest, the two players from the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks took unsolicited advice from the comedian Druski, who posed as a shooting coach for a skit on social media.
Hours after the skit was revealed, Cunningham participated in his first 3-Point Contest. The results weren’t necessarily what Cunningham was looking for as he struggled to make it out of the first round.
Shortly after the competition took place, Cunningham took to social media to poke fun at Druski’s shooting advice.
via @cadecunn1ngham: Mane, Derril Mosely screwed my jumper off.”
Fresh off of his appearance in Friday night’s Celebrity game in San Francisco, Derril Mosely, the “Church League MVP,” challenged Cunningham and Brunson to drop a combined 50 points in the contest, as it would help a promotion for DoorDash members.
The two All-Stars were unsuccessful.
Cunningham and Brunson both failed to make it out of the first round. Cunningham dropped 16 points in his first set of action, which trailed Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Darius Garland, Damian Lillard, and Brunson.
The Knicks guard did slightly better, but not enough to make it to the final round, as he tied Lillard with 18 points. Garland, Hield, and Herro were the final three to advance, with Herro taking home the title.
Perhaps, Cunningham will find better success in the NBA All-Star games. With one more event left to go, Cunningham has a chance to end his weekend on a high note as he becomes the first Pistons player to represent Detroit on the All-Star stage since Blake Griffin did it years ago.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade