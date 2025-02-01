Cade Cunningham’s Insta Post After All-Star Selection
Before the Detroit Pistons lined up for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, the NBA announced the 2025 NBA All-Stars on Thursday.
For the first time in his career, Cade Cunningham is an All-Star.
After Cunningham found out the news officially, he took to Instagram to post a montage video to celebrate his latest career achievement. This past year has been a major one for the 23-year-old.
@cadecunn1ngham: 😅
Despite being the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, Cunningham wasn’t the selection for Rookie of the Year. Dealing with injury concerns through his 64-game run, judgment surrounding Cunningham was clouded early.
When the Pistons guard reached his second season, he was sidelined after 12 games. By year three, Cunningham was posting impressive numbers, but a lack of availability at times, mixed with a losing-filled season for Detroit, left Cunningham without a chance to get All-Star consideration.
This year, a lot has changed.
Through 44 games, Cunningham has posted averages of 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He’s knocking down 46 percent of his shots from the field and 36 percent of his threes.
An All-Star nod is the latest major accomplishment Cunningham can add to his resume. Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the veteran guard landed a five-year contract extension worth over $220 million. He could end up with a Most Improved Player nod, along with an All-NBA selection, when this season is said and done as well.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate